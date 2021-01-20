KP Govt to facilitate local tribes in transportation on Pak-Afghan border: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir Wednesday said the provincial government would facilitate the local tribes in transportation on Pak-Afghan border.

Addressing a Jirga of Kabul Khel, he said the government was fully aware of the problems of tribal people and committed to address their issues on priority basis.

On the occasion the Minister flanked by Additional Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Daulat Khan inaugurated Daewoo bus service from Miran Shah to Peshawar.