KP govt to follow decision taken in NCC, business to remain open from 9 to 7: Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that in the light of decisions taken in the last meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC), it has been decided to keep business activities, markets and shops in KP open from 9 a.m to 7 p.m while lockdown would remain in place only two days in a week i.e. on Saturday and Sunday.

This relaxation in lockdown was subject to strict implementation of SOPs and guidelines issued by the provincial government, he added.

While addressing a press conference here at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, Mahmood Khan said that Provincial Government was working on opening inter district public transport subject to implementation of SOPs for which the transporters were being engaged whereas SOPs were also being developed to open tourism industry in the province as well.

He said that government was striving on two different fronts simultaneously adding that we have to protect the people from corona pandemic and on the other hand we have to protect them against poverty and starvation as well.

He made it clear that due to the difficulties faced by people especially the vulnerable segments of society, the government has decided to relax the lockdown, however, he stated that adoption of precautionary measures and implementation of SOPs has become even more important with the relaxation in lockdown.

"Implementation of SOPs will be strictly monitored by the local administration, and in case of violation of SOPs, the business would be closed again"; he warned.

Mahmood Khan appealed to the public, traders, business communities, transporters and all other segments of society to strictly follow the SOPs and preventive measures against coronavirus stating that adoption of precautionary measures were the only effective way to be safe from the pandemic.

Paying tribute to the services of doctors and other frontline health workers, the Chief Minister said that doctors and other health workers who lost their lives in the line of their duties were the real heroes of the nation adding that their sacrifices and valuable services would always be remembered.

He assured that the Provincial government would extend all-out support to the families of those martyr doctors and other health workers. Mahmood Khan also lauded the role of the workers of local government, police, district administration and media fighting the corona pandemic on frontline.

Touching upon the government's efforts to solve the issues of overseas Pakistanis, Mahmood Khan said that result oriented efforts were being made to resolve the issues of the overseas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stranded in the gulf countries.

"Direct flights from Saudi Arabia to Peshawar have been restored to facilitate the early return of these overseas to their homeland whereas special flights of Boeing-777 have also been arranged to bring the dead bodies of the overseas who lost their lives due to corona virus in the gulf countries"; Mahmood Khan stated.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister Muraad Saeed and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfiqar Bukhari to take personal interest in resolving the issues of the overseas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stranded in gulf countries.