KP Govt to follow directives of IPEMC in education sector: Shahram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary education Shahram Khan Tarakai has said that the provincial government will follow the directives issued during the Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) to contain spread of COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday at Information Cell Secretariat Shahram Khan Tarakai said that winter vacations will be observed from 24 December 2020 to 10 January 2021.

This schedule will be simultaneously applicable on both summer and winter zone educational institutions. The decision for extending winter vacations for winter zone educational institutions will be notified.

Educational institutions will be closed for the students from 26 November 2020 to December 23, 2020 and thereafter for winter vacations. However, during the closure period the staff of educational institutions will continue to attend their institutions for providing facilitating home-based learning to students. This home-based learning may be provided facilitated through online lessons and or through provision of homework assignments on weekly basis and their assessment.

Students may also be encouraged and guided to make use of online resources already made available by the department on its website (kplearning.kpese.gov.pk).

Public sector schools, private schools, academies, madaris and other educational institutions which do not have the facility of providing online classes are authorized to call in students on grade basis in such a way that one grade students are called for attendance for only one day in a week.

They also authorized for giving homework, assignments, distributing learning material and providing teaching assistance feedback guidance to the students to facilitate and augment their home-based learning.

These activities as far as possible and subject to weather conditions should preferably be conducted in the open or in the verandas of the educational institutions' buildings or in well ventilated rooms.

Educational institutions management will ensure that no student is called to their institutions for these activities more than once in a week. The homework assignments will be assessed and counted towards overall result of students in their school-based examinations at the end of the academic year.

The institutions management will ensure strict adherence to the already issued COVID-19 SOPs for the staff, students and all those who work or are present in any capacity within the premises of educational institutions.

All internal school examinations planned to be held in December would now be rescheduled in January after vacations.

All public and private boarding schools will shift to online lessons and may continue to provide accommodation to a maximum of 30 percent of its students who do not have the facility of taking online classes during this period.

All teacher training programs and recruitment will continue as per their schedules subject to strict adherence of COVID-19 SOPs.

The aforementioned instructions will continue to be assessed in the context of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and will be subject to review in consultation with the National Command and Control Centre.