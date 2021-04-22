UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Fulfill All Promises For Working Journalists' Welfare: Kamran Bangash

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:12 PM

KP govt to fulfill all promises for working Journalists' welfare: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash Thursday said the provincial government was committed to implement all its promises made for the welfare of working journalists of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) including construction of media colony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash Thursday said the provincial government was committed to implement all its promises made for the welfare of working journalists of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) including construction of media colony.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PPC led by its President Muhammad Riaz. The delegation included PPC Vice President Nadir Khawaja, General Secretary Imran Bukhari and Finance Secretary Yasir Hussain.

The delegation briefed him about various problems being faced by working journalists in the provincial capital.

Kamran Bangash said the journalism was the fourth pillar of state in a democratic society and the government believed in freedom of the press.

He informed the delegation that as per announcement of Chief Minister on the occasion of oath taking ceremony of the press club, media enclave would be built at Peshawar Model Town/Gandhara City to solve the long-standing accommodation issue of journalists in Peshawar.

He said the provincial cabinet had approved amendments to the Local Government Act to introduce land-sharing formula in Peshawar Model Town and the draft amendment for legislation has been sent to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly which would be likely approved in the current session.

Kamran Bangash said that on the request of PPC, the quota of journalists in various government housing schemes had been increased.

He said the paperwork had been completed to increase the amount of Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund to Rs120.8 million and summary had been sent to the finance department for a special grant of Rs Rs.20 million for PPC.

He said the construction and renovation project at PPC with a cost of Rs 6.7 million would be completed along with setting up digital studio and construction of a new block which was included in the annual development program.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Yasir Hussain Media All Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

Social activity, pandemic fatigue behind new Covid ..

2 minutes ago

Bolsonaro pledges Brazil will go carbon neutral by ..

2 minutes ago

Dry weather in most plain areas

2 minutes ago

Japanese envoy condemns terrorist attack in Quetta ..

2 minutes ago

Artist Sacha Jafri donates three priceless items t ..

14 minutes ago

Two-Thirds of Americans Want Major Changes in US P ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.