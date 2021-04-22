KP govt to fulfill all promises for working Journalists' welfare: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash Thursday said the provincial government was committed to implement all its promises made for the welfare of working journalists of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) including construction of media colony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash Thursday said the provincial government was committed to implement all its promises made for the welfare of working journalists of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) including construction of media colony.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PPC led by its President Muhammad Riaz. The delegation included PPC Vice President Nadir Khawaja, General Secretary Imran Bukhari and Finance Secretary Yasir Hussain.

The delegation briefed him about various problems being faced by working journalists in the provincial capital.

Kamran Bangash said the journalism was the fourth pillar of state in a democratic society and the government believed in freedom of the press.

He informed the delegation that as per announcement of Chief Minister on the occasion of oath taking ceremony of the press club, media enclave would be built at Peshawar Model Town/Gandhara City to solve the long-standing accommodation issue of journalists in Peshawar.

He said the provincial cabinet had approved amendments to the Local Government Act to introduce land-sharing formula in Peshawar Model Town and the draft amendment for legislation has been sent to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly which would be likely approved in the current session.

Kamran Bangash said that on the request of PPC, the quota of journalists in various government housing schemes had been increased.

He said the paperwork had been completed to increase the amount of Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund to Rs120.8 million and summary had been sent to the finance department for a special grant of Rs Rs.20 million for PPC.

He said the construction and renovation project at PPC with a cost of Rs 6.7 million would be completed along with setting up digital studio and construction of a new block which was included in the annual development program.