KP Govt to fully implement e-procurement from next financial year: Mohammad Ali Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunhwa Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif Monday said that as per the vision of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the provincial government was working on e-procurement system in the province to introduce online service delivery.

Addressing a press briefing on e-procurement here, he said that e-procurement would totally be an online system that would ensure transparency in public procurement besides removing the chances of forgery in security deposit and documents.

He said that under the system the government would introduce e-bidding in all the government departments and all the bidders, contractors and consultants would be facilitated while the bids would be scrutinized through an automated system.

Saif said that ATM, e-banking and other means of communication would be used for automatic refund of security amount into bidders' respective account if they fail to qualify in the bidding process.

He said that the security protocols of e-procurement system would ensure merit in award of contracts under public � private procurements while the procurement portal would remain active round the clock and seven days a week.

The system would especially benefit the Communication and Works, Irrigation, Public Health Engineering and Local government departments, he said adding that all the records of bidders would be maintained and quality procurement would be encouraged.

Under e-procurement, the government would develop Procurement Management System and Contract Management System for which the KP Public Procurement Authority has already completed its preparations.

Saif said that the system was another step towards development of the country as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, adding that initially the system would be launched on a trial basis.

Managing Director KP Public Procurement Authority Nisar Ahmed and Director PPRA were also present on the occasion.