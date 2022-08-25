UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Fully Support Rain, Flood Affectees: Minister Anwer

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 07:28 PM

KP govt to fully support rain, flood affectees: Minister Anwer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare Anwer Zaib on Thursday said the provincial government would stand united with the rain and flood affectees of the province and would provide all possible support to them in this difficult time.

Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony at the office of deputy commissioner Bajaur, he said that all the available resources would be utilized to provide relief to affected people and rehabilitate the devastated areas.

He said that as per the directives of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the rehabilitation work had been started in most of the calamity hit areas.

Later, he distributed financial assistance cheques among rain affectees of civil colony Tehsil Khar, District Bajaur.

