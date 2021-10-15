KP Govt to fully support universities for research: Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash Friday assured that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would make available all required resources for research purposes.

"In return the government expects good results and outstanding performance from institutions of higher education," he said during his visit to Center for Advanced Studies in Energy at the University of Engineering and Technology here wherein he learned about the progress made so far in research to increase energy resources.

On this occasion, he talked to the experts and scientists present there about their research fields and asked various questions.

Bangash said that today not only Pakistan but the whole world was facing a severe energy crisis wherein oil and gas reserves were continuously depleting. In such a precarious situation, he said, finding alternative sources of energy in addition to available meager energy reserves was a need of time.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan have a clear vision to explore the new sources of environment-friendly energy and in the light of this they also issue guidelines to the institutions from time to time.

He said KP province was blessed with abundant natural resources including drinking water, solar energy, oil and gas reserves. It is the duty of our experts and scientists to meet the national expectations in this regard and tap all such efficient sources in the larger interest of the nation and the country.

He said he would review the research fields of the universities from time to time to keep himself abreast of the progress in the energy sector.

The Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Head of the Center Dr Adnan Daud Khan and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.