KP govt to fund 4,000 weddings for underprivileged girls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur discussed welfare initiatives, including the use of Zakat and dowry funds.

The meeting was attended by the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, senior officials of the Social Welfare Department, Commissioner Peshawar, DC Peshawar, and other relevant authorities.

Discussions covered the utilization of Zakat and dowry funds, along with other welfare initiatives by the provincial government.

Key decisions were made to support underprivileged segments of society that include mass wedding program.

Over 4,000 underprivileged girls will benefit from collective wedding events funded by the provincial government. Each bride will receive Rs. 200,000 in cash.

Events to be held at divisional and district levels.

Transparency to ensure only eligible beneficiaries receive support.

It was decided that Panahgah (Shelter Homes)to be permanently funded through the provincial budget, d and distribution of wheelchairs to disabled students, starting with higher education institutions.

Authorities were tasked with establishment of old age homes with living and recreational facilities.

The meeting decided launch of "Orphan Cards" to provide Rs. 5,000 monthly to school-going orphans and proposal to introduce "Ration Cards" offering Rs. 5,000 monthly to elderly widows.

The Chief Minister instructed authorities to finalize implementation plans within a week, emphasizing the government's commitment to uplift the underprivileged in line with the vision of a welfare state.