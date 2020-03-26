KP Govt to get 120 ventilators, 200,000 masks soon: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagar Thursday said the provincial government in collaboration with World Bank was working to wipe out corona pandemic from the country

Talking to media persons here, he said Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) supported Economic Revitalizing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA project is financing purchase 120 ventilators and 200,000 masks to meet the demand of the province.

"KP Health department and World Bank are working together to address the COVID-19 pandemic. More support from WB and others will follow. We're in this together," he said.

The minister said if citizens adopt all precautionary measures and cooperate with the government the pandemic would be overcome soon, adding that all efforts are being made to stop the outbreak of the disease.