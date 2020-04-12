KP govt to give appointments of ASI to wards of martyred police officials

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has brought amendments in Police Act, 2017 for appointment of wards of martyred police officials in the Police force as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan through his Twitter account Wednesday said that the amendments were made through an ordinance after which wards of 196 police martyred would be inducted as ASIs in the police force.

"We stand with the families of Shuhada for their sacrifices they made for the safety and security of motherland,", Mahmood Khan concluded in his tweet.