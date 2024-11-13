Open Menu

KP Govt To Give Fee Concession To Orphan Students

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 07:21 PM

KP Govt to give fee concession to orphan students

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to provide fee concessions to orphan students enrolled in intermediate programs in colleges across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to provide fee concessions to orphan students enrolled in intermediate programs in colleges across the province.

Under the "Insaf Female Education Card" initiative, all orphan students, both boys and girls, would be eligible for this fee reduction, said an official communique issued here on Wednesday.

It said that the Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had issued an official directive to the principals of all public sector colleges, instructing them to collect and submit data of all orphan students enrolled in intermediate programs for grant of the subsidy.

It said that the decision aimed to support orphan students in continuing their education without financial burdens and part of the government's efforts to provide equal educational opportunities to vulnerable segments of society.

