KP govt to give interest-free loan to women entrepreneur: Abdul Karim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Karim Wednesday said the provincial government would give interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs to promote their businesses.

Talking to a delegation of the Women Chamber of Commerce, who called on him here at his office, he assured to resolve the problems of the women chamber on priority basis and issue on spot directives to concerned quarters.

He said the government strongly believes in active participation of women in socio-economic development and for the purpose utilizing all available resources.

Abdul Karim advised women entrepreneurs to promote their businesses through use of modern technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Industries Javed Marwet said that the Department of Trader and Industry was encouraging women entrepreneurs to come forward, adding that special measures are alo being taken to facilitate them.

Later, President WCCI Rukhsana Nadir expressed gratitude to CM's aide and hoped the provincial government would take more measures for facilitation of women entrepreneurs.