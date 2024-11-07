KP Govt To Give Interest-free Loans Under Ehsaas Program: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 09:27 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to give interest-free loans under the Ehsaas programme.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Advisor Muzamil Aslam said on Thursday that loans would be given for small businesses to create new opportunities and for building houses.
He said that the mission of the provincial government was to make it possible to end poverty by giving employment to the people.
The advisor said that a loan of up to Rs 500,000 would be give in the first phase for which the government had allocated one billion rupees.
APP/adi
