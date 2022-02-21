UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Give Maximum Facilities To Industrialists: Arshad Ayub

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Monday said that the government was giving maximum benefits and facilities to the industrialists and investors so that more industrialists could establish their industries in our country and create employment opportunities for young people

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held at the office of Hattar Industrial Estate Association (HIEA) under the patronages of Workers Welfare board (WWB) KPK for the distribution of allotment letters of houses to 40 workers of 15 different industries.

The meeting was also attended by members of HIEA, officials of the Workers Welfare Board, owners of various industries, workers and others.

Arshad Ayub Khan directed the WWB that Hattar Industrial Estate was the largest industrial unit of the province where thousands of workers were employed and to ensure the provision of facilities for these workers and special attention should be given to health and education.

He said that they should also facilitate those industrialists who have invested in Hattar and established their own units which have provided employment to our people.

The minister directed the industrialists to contribute as much as possible in the Workers' Welfare Fund so that the workers could get maximum benefits.

While instructing the industrialists, Arshad Ayub Khan said that the factories that were discharging contaminated waste water and it further affect the surrounding population should install small water treatment plants to save the people.

Arshad Ayub Khan said that our government was keen to set up modern healthcare facilities here like other industrial units of the province so that the workers of HIE could enjoy the modern facilities.

