KP Govt To Give More Relief To Employees: Shahram Tarakai

Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:23 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday said the provincial government was serious in resolving the issues faced by its employees and they would be granted further relief soon

He expressed these views while addressing the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of Class-IV employees here in Civil Secretariat which was besides others attended by Coordination Council including all associations of employees.

On this occasion, Shahram Khan Tarakai also administered oath to the newly elected cabinet.

Class-IV Employees Association General Secretary Khalid Javed presented the welcome address while Chairman of Employees Coordination Council Zafar Khan Yousafzai also addressed.

The minister congratulated the newly elected cabinet of the association, saying that Class-IV employees were backbone for development and the provincial government has taken practical steps for their service structure, up-gradation and provision of other facilities. He added that the government acknowledges the services of employees.

He agreed with the demands presented in the welcome address and assured that he would present their demands to the Chief Minister himself.

