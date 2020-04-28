UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Give Relief Pkg To1 Lakh Families From Zakat Fund: Ajmal Wazir

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:42 PM

KP Govt to give relief pkg to1 lakh families from Zakat fund: Ajmal Wazir

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government spokesman Ajmal Wazir said that our Government Tuesday decided to extend number of deserving families from 29,000 to 100,000 for disbursement of Rs 12,000 each family Zakat fund

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government spokesman Ajmal Wazir said that our Government Tuesday decided to extend number of deserving families from 29,000 to 100,000 for disbursement of Rs 12,000 each family Zakat fund.

He told in a media briefing that on the directives of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan the government would also give Rs 6000 relief package to deserving family in addition to the Zakat funds, adding that provincial government is monitoring the disbursement of funds among destitute.

He said"The Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and provincial government are continuously monitoring provision of edible items across the province through an online system." The government has decided to take stern action hoarders and profiteers under the ordinance recently introduced under which the hoarder would face 3-year imprisonment and penalty equal to 50 percent amount of total he worth of hoarded items.

Under the ordinance who would identify hoarding would also get 10 percent cash prize and his/her name would be kept secret, he said adding that crackdown has already started across the province and nobody would be spared under the ordinance.

He appealed general public to cooperate with the government and adopt precautionary measures while purchasing edible items to avert spread of coronavirus, otherwise he said the government efforts would not yield results.

He said"The provincial government is facing challenge of corona on one hand and hunger and poverty on the other." Ajmal said that 1987 persons reached Pakistan via Torkham border out of which 972 persons found corona negative. Similarly, 684 persons reached Peshawar via Bacha Khan airport who were being tested for corona virus.

The CM has nominated a focal person for members of Tablighi Jammat especially 310 foreigners to coordinate with home department and take care of all needs of these people and make arrangements for their return after being tested negative.

Ajmal said so far 104 people died due to infectious coronavirus in the province.

