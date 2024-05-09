KP govt to give relief to masses in budget: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Public Health Engineering Malik Pakhtun Yar Khan said on Thursday that the provincial government would give considerable relief to the masses in the upcoming budget.

Speaking to the media here after inaugurating a filtration plant in a new fruit and vegetable market, he said that several important announcements would be made in the provincial assembly session related to economic relief for the people.

He said that their protest against the decision of the Election Commission on reserved seats would continue until justice was served, adding that a new constitutional crisis was looming over the country and taking it to a more serious situation.

Earlier, the Provincial Minister inaugurated a filtration plant installed at a cost of Rs 05 million.

Malik Iqbal Jadoon Khan, Haji Malik Muhammadullah Wazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamid Iqbal, TM Yousaf Khan, and Fruit Vegetable Market President Mian Rehman Shah were also present on this occasion.

The provincial minister expressed anger over blocked drain lines in the market, poor sanitation and sewerage systems, and other issues.

He directed the relevant officials to resolve all the problems until May 20.