Open Menu

KP Govt To Give Relief To Masses In Budget: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 11:10 AM

KP govt to give relief to masses in budget: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Public Health Engineering Malik Pakhtun Yar Khan said on Thursday that the provincial government would give considerable relief to the masses in the upcoming budget.

Speaking to the media here after inaugurating a filtration plant in a new fruit and vegetable market, he said that several important announcements would be made in the provincial assembly session related to economic relief for the people.

He said that their protest against the decision of the Election Commission on reserved seats would continue until justice was served, adding that a new constitutional crisis was looming over the country and taking it to a more serious situation.

Earlier, the Provincial Minister inaugurated a filtration plant installed at a cost of Rs 05 million

Malik Iqbal Jadoon Khan, Haji Malik Muhammadullah Wazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamid Iqbal, TM Yousaf Khan, and Fruit Vegetable Market President Mian Rehman Shah were also present on this occasion.

The provincial minister expressed anger over blocked drain lines in the market, poor sanitation and sewerage systems, and other issues. 

He directed the relevant officials to resolve all the problems until May 20.

Related Topics

Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Election Commission Of Pakistan Budget Provincial Assembly May Market Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

3 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

11 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

11 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

11 hours ago
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

12 hours ago
 N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neigh ..

N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours

12 hours ago
 Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with ..

Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing

11 hours ago
 Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid ..

Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown

11 hours ago
 Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Gam ..

Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games

11 hours ago
 Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Soc ..

Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan