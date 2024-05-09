KP Govt To Give Relief To Masses In Budget: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 11:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Public Health Engineering Malik Pakhtun Yar Khan said on Thursday that the provincial government would give considerable relief to the masses in the upcoming budget.
Speaking to the media here after inaugurating a filtration plant in a new fruit and vegetable market, he said that several important announcements would be made in the provincial assembly session related to economic relief for the people.
He said that their protest against the decision of the Election Commission on reserved seats would continue until justice was served, adding that a new constitutional crisis was looming over the country and taking it to a more serious situation.
Earlier, the Provincial Minister inaugurated a filtration plant installed at a cost of Rs 05 million.
Malik Iqbal Jadoon Khan, Haji Malik Muhammadullah Wazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamid Iqbal, TM Yousaf Khan, and Fruit Vegetable Market President Mian Rehman Shah were also present on this occasion.
The provincial minister expressed anger over blocked drain lines in the market, poor sanitation and sewerage systems, and other issues.
He directed the relevant officials to resolve all the problems until May 20.
Recent Stories
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours
Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown
Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games
Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven labourers shot dead in Gwadar shooting23 seconds ago
-
Special meeting called to condemn May 9 incidents: Tarar26 seconds ago
-
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: PM3 minutes ago
-
'No peace rather devastation has increased manifold in IIOJK'; Omar Abdullah10 minutes ago
-
Unidentified gunman shot dead Seven laborers in Gwadar10 minutes ago
-
Eyes of entire world focused on PM's upcoming visit to China: Tarar20 minutes ago
-
May 9 heart-wrenching incident, darkest day in human history: Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh20 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns terrorist incident in Gawdar1 hour ago
-
No soft-pedaling of May 9 incidents; no absolution for orchestrators: PM3 hours ago
-
Property dispute claims life11 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap11 hours ago
-
Vehicle lifter arrested, 30 motorcycles recovered: SP Lyallpur Town11 hours ago