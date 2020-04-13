KP govt to hire psychiatrists for coronavirus patients

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Monday decided to hire the services of senior psychiatrists for treatment of coronavirus patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Monday decided to hire the services of senior psychiatrists for treatment of coronavirus patients.

Officials in Health Department told APP that psychiatrists would be available round the clock in Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar to stabilize the mentality of coronavirus patients.

The step will help reduce the tension and anxiety of patients besides improve their mental health.

The facility would be extended later on to others hospitals of the province.