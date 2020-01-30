UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Hold 1st Youth Sanitation Summit In March: Kamran Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:55 PM

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash on Thursday announced to hold first ever Youth Sanitation summit in March to discuss introduction of latest research and technology for provision of drinking water and sanitation system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash on Thursday announced to hold first ever Youth Sanitation summit in March to discuss introduction of latest research and technology for provision of drinking water and sanitation system.

He was chairing a special meeting of Water and Sanitation Cell Khyber Pakthunkhwa and delegation of UNICEF.

The Special Assistant said modern scientific innovation would be utilized to run affairs related to local government and rural development to improve service delivery.

He said that latest research papers and models of foreign experts would be presented in the youth sanitation summit.

On this occasion, representatives of Local Council board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Water Sanitation Cell discussed issues of drinking water and sanitation with UNICEF representatives.

Kamran Bangash said local government department was facing many challenges but the provincial government was committed to improve service delivery and bringing overall improvement by getting benefits from modern innovation and scientific research at international level.

He said the provincial government would achieve development target set for year 2020.

