KP govt to hold cultural exchange programs with China

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zia Ullah Bangash said Tuesday the KP government would soon hold cultural exchange programs with neighboring countries especially China.

He expressed these views while visiting Chinese Cultural Center "China Window" in Peshawar.

Ziaullah Bangash said the establishment of the China Window was playing an important role in bringing the people of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa closer.

He said it would also further strengthen Pak-China friendship and added that cultural ties between the two countries were also strengthen.

He said special arrangements have been made for public awareness regarding CPEC at China Window Center in Peshawar.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government wants to make progress by adopting different Chinese models, Ziaullah Bangash added.

Ziaullah Bangash was taken round to various galleries of the state-of-the-art China Window and expressed keen interest in them.

The CM aide signed the friendship wall and also wrote his impressions in the guest books at China Window during his visit.