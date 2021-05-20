UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Hold Debate Competitions To Mark 70th Anniversary Of Pak-China's Diplomatic Relations

Thu 20th May 2021

KP govt to hold debate competitions to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-China's diplomatic relations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made a plan featuring online speech and debate competitions among other activities to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The activities would truly epitomize the significance of this momentous milestone and reflect the depth and breadth of deep-rooted ties between the two countries, says Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz.

In this regard, the Performance Management and Reforms Unit(PMRU) has developed a mobile Applications titled 'KP Talent Platform' where children could take part in the competitions by sharing their speeches and essays on Pak-China diplomatic relations that were established on May 21, 1951.

"Pak-China diplomatic relations were very deep and getting stronger with the passage of time," he remarked and added that the concerned administrative secretaries of elementary and secondary education, and higher education departments and PMRU have been directed to arrange this online debate and speech competitions in the context of Pak-China friendship.

According to the PMRU, the first three position holders would be awarded cash prizes.

