Open Menu

KP Govt To Host Bajaur Festival On Dec 14, 15

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KP Govt to host Bajaur festival on Dec 14, 15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has announced a two-day Bajaur Festival, scheduled to be held on December 14 and 15 at the Bajaur Sports Complex in Tehsil Khar.

The event aimed to promote tourism, cultural activities, and healthy engagement for youth in the merged districts, said the provincial Advisor on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums Zahid Chan Zeb.

He emphasized the importance of initiating cultural and tourism activities in the merged districts to provide positive and engaging opportunities for the local youth while showcasing the region's peaceful image to the world.

He said the festival would be jointly organized in collaboration with the Tourism Authority's Merged Districts Wing, Bajaur District Administration, and Bajaur Scouts.

The activities would include a cycling race, martial arts competitions, kabaddi, and school tableau performances.

Additional attractions include a play area for children, comedy skits, poetry recitals, traditional Attan dance performances, musical evenings, and food stalls.

The event was part of a broader initiative to foster healthy activities, promote tourism, and highlight the cultural richness of the merged districts.

It is mentioninv here that the KPCTA had previously conducted similar events in districts such as Khyber, Orakzai, Wana, Tank, and Waziristan, successfully combining sports activities with efforts to boost tourism and showcase the region's potential.

APP/adi

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Kabaddi Cycling Tank Wana December Event Race

Recent Stories

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

3 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan