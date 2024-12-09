KP Govt To Host Bajaur Festival On Dec 14, 15
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has announced a two-day Bajaur Festival, scheduled to be held on December 14 and 15 at the Bajaur Sports Complex in Tehsil Khar.
The event aimed to promote tourism, cultural activities, and healthy engagement for youth in the merged districts, said the provincial Advisor on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums Zahid Chan Zeb.
He emphasized the importance of initiating cultural and tourism activities in the merged districts to provide positive and engaging opportunities for the local youth while showcasing the region's peaceful image to the world.
He said the festival would be jointly organized in collaboration with the Tourism Authority's Merged Districts Wing, Bajaur District Administration, and Bajaur Scouts.
The activities would include a cycling race, martial arts competitions, kabaddi, and school tableau performances.
Additional attractions include a play area for children, comedy skits, poetry recitals, traditional Attan dance performances, musical evenings, and food stalls.
The event was part of a broader initiative to foster healthy activities, promote tourism, and highlight the cultural richness of the merged districts.
It is mentioninv here that the KPCTA had previously conducted similar events in districts such as Khyber, Orakzai, Wana, Tank, and Waziristan, successfully combining sports activities with efforts to boost tourism and showcase the region's potential.
APP/adi
