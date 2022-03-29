UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Impart IT Training To 100,000 Youth: Sect S&IT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 08:08 PM

KP govt to impart IT training to 100,000 youth: Sect S&IT

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Secretary Science and Information Technology (S&IT) Matiullah Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government was spending Rs 8 billion to impart IT training to 100,000 youth of the province at a cost of Rs 8 billion under digital skill development programme.

Addressing as chief guest the ceremony of "Khuddar: Employable Digital Skills for People with Disabilities", he said that the KP government was implementing digital policy in letter and spirit to provide market bases digital training to youth. He said that during one and half year, basic, medium and advanced level training would be imparted to as many as 100,000 youth under the project.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KPITB), under KP Digital Policy 2018 - 2023, is empowering youth with in-demand Digital Skills to position the province as a hub of digital skilled workforce.

In his address, MD KPITB Sahibzada Ali Mehmood expressed his views about KHUDDAR and said that KPITB believed in 'Digital Inclusion for All' and under this vision, the KPITB was set to launch, "Khuddar: Employable Digital Skills for People with Disabilities".

He added that under Khuddar initiative, a total of 800 persons with disabilities (PWDs) from the province would undergo through a two-month long robust and tailored curriculum, based market needs.

'These skills will include, graphics design, web development, digital marketing, and screen reading software that will help the prospective trainees to earn their bread and butter from the comfort of their homes, he added.

According to the latest census, 10.5 percent of the total population in Pakistan have various types of disabilities. In addition, these disabled people are facing a lot of challenges and hardships while entering into the industry and job market, he expressed.

To engage these PWDs in different digital sectors, he said there is a dire need to empower the employable digital skills, to enable them living their lives independently with dignity.

Later, the chief guest officially launched the program and applauded the endeavors for the digital inclusion of PWDs and youth of the merged areas. He also distributed completion certificates amongst the top performers from the employable digital skills for the youth of merged areas.

Chairman Trade Testing Board Peshawar, CEO Northwest Hospital Peshawar Dr Zia ur Rahman, trainers, implementation teams and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

