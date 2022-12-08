UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Impart Technical Skills To 84000 Youth: Bangash

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 09:04 PM

KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash has said the provincial government has decided to impart skills to youth as it is planning to formally employ some 84,000 youths in the province.

These youth would be imparted skills under the supervision of the Science & Technology Department, he said, adding that the chief minister had already approved the scheme.

He was addressing the concluding session of a Two-Day Business Expo at the University of Peshawar here on Thursday.

The provincial minister said since the very first day in power, the provincial government followed a zero-rate interference policy in the affairs of the universities to promote productive capabilities.

He said that organizing productive activities in universities was the symbol of peace and tolerance, which promoted harmony among students inspired by different political philosophies.

The provincial minister said that a conducive environment for the promotion of curricular activities was available in all universities of the province, including the University of Peshawar.

He told the students that business, cultural expos, study circles, and alike healthy activities were the symbols of a good society, saying that the higher education department wanted a free environment for students to continue their academic activities with an open mind.

He said that youth comprised 58% of the total population of the country, therefore, they were the priority of the provincial government, which had been making efforts aimed at encouraging youths to go for entrepreneurship instead of seeking jobs. He urged the students not to restrict their education to merely getting degrees but to learn new skills.

