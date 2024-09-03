Open Menu

KP Govt To Implement 10-year New Agriculture Policy To Ensure Food Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Sajjad Barkwal has said that the provincial government would soon approve a 10-year new agriculture policy to ensure food security in the region.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee of the Agriculture Department here, he said that under the new policy, the barren land would be made cultivable while additional suitable land would be selected for the successful cultivation of Saffron and other crops and increase the production.

He directed that a committee should be formed to ensure the use of the funds allocated by the government for various agricultural projects promptly and in the best interest of the landowners.

The meeting attended by Secretary Agriculture Atta-ul-Rehman, DGs of all wings, and other relevant officials gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister and told that agricultural projects in the province include 21 ADP schemes for settled areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eight ADP schemes for the merged districts. Various suggestions for development also came out during the meeting.

