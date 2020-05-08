UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Implement NCC Decisions In Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:20 PM

KP govt to implement NCC decisions in province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to implement all the decisions of National Coordination Committee (NCC) in the province with regard to further relaxing lockdown curbs.

KP Government Spokesman Ajmal Wazir told a press briefing here Friday that all small shops, construction industry have been allowed to operate five days in a week and a notification to this effect would be issued today.

He said it would be responsibility of the traders, businessmen, industries' owners and shopkeepers to implement the SOPs otherwise action would be taken against them.

Ajmal said that until now as many as 3956 corona positive cases were reported from across the province since the pandemic started, adding that 984 patients recovered while 209 people succumbed to coronavirus disease.

He said on the instructions of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, KP government has decided to implement the decisions of NCC to demonstrate national solidarity at this time of tragedy.

Ajmal said that for the first time under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan all the provinces and AJK and Gilgit Baltistan were being consulted first and then the decisions were being taken.

As per the vision of PM the government is fighting on two fronts one against corona pandemic and other against poverty and hunger, so the government has decided to further relax lockdown restrictions.

Regarding opening of schools, he said KP government would follow the decision of federation and there was no change in this regard.

Referring to intra district transport, he said on the instructions of CM, transport department, transport authority and deputy commissioners were holding meetings with transporters to finalize SOPs and as soon as they reach on some consensus intra district transport would be opened.

Ajmal Wazir slammed PPP chairman Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari for criticizing the Federal and KP government during his video talks with KP doctors and said that he should mend matters in his own province before interfering in affairs of others.

He said KP government was considering doctors and other frontline forces in high esteem and working for their welfare.

He said on the death of Dr Javed, the CM along with his team reached the hospital and expressed solidarity with doctors.

KP government is not sitting in drawing room rather whole KP cabinet is working in field to protect lives of masses from the pandemic, he remarked.

He said PPP chairman should be first concerned about people of Sindh where his party was in power and people were dying there due to hunger and starvation in Thar and due to poor health conditions.

