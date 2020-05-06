KP govt to implement PM decisions: Ajmal Wazir

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Adviser to chief minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir here Wednesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would implement the decisions taken by the prime minister in the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

In a news briefing here, Ajmal Wazir said that although Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government could also forward its recommendations but the decisions taken by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting would be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said the government was fighting on two different fronts including coronavirus and poverty.

"In the past, the policies were devised only for the elites," he said, adding that it was the Prime Minister Imran Khan who always considered the underprivileged class and focused on devising policy for the poor and needy people.

"The country was already suffering from economic crisis and the available resources did not allow a complete lockdown since many people lived below the poverty line," he said.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is concerned about those living below the poverty line and that is why the policies being framed focused on the underprivileged," the adviser stated, adding that the entire government machinery headed by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was on frontline against coronavirus.

�� The adviser said some 60,000 people arrived KP during last six months including people from Iran, Afghanistan and other Gulf countries, adding people were traced and checked for COVID-19 besides those arriving recently were quarantined.� "Those people who developed symptoms were isolated and those who did not having symptoms were sent to their homes," he said adding that initially only 200 persons could be tested for coronavirus, however the capacity was increased almost to 1500 which would be enhanced to 2000 in the near future.

While updating media on the latest situation, the adviser said that 211 new cases were confirmed in the province in last 24 hours. The total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in KP is 3499 where nine deaths were recorded in the province in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 194.� He said 19 coronavirus patients have recovered in a single day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.�� Wazir said the total number of patients that defeating corona in the province has reached 875.