KP Govt To Impose Road Use Charge On Vehicles Registered Outside Province
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to impose road development and use tax on vehicles registered outside the province.
It was decided in a meeting held here on tax reforms and increasing revenue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting was chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Advisor Muzamil Aslam and Provincial Excise and Taxation Minister Mian Khaliqur Rehman.
It was decided that road use and development tax would be levied from those residents of the province who had vehicles registered with other provinces and federations.
The government would present Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road User Charge Bill 2024 soon in the provincial assembly for approval, said the advisor, adding that the government was also bringing reforms in commercial and residential property tax.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister for excise Mian Khaliqur Rahman announced that soon the online registration of vehicles would start in the province, adding that the Excise Department had already issued the universal number plate.
During the meeting the participants note that the vehicles bearing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registration numbers were viewed with suspicion in other provinces.
The provincial ministers and officials of the meeting expressed serious concern over it.
APP/adi
