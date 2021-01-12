UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Inaugurate Rs 1 Mln Health Cover To Each 8 Family On Wednesday: Shahram

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

KP Govt to inaugurate Rs 1 mln health cover to each 8 family on Wednesday: Shahram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan Taraqai on Tuesday said as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan free of charge treatment facility would be extended on CNIC instead of Sehat Insaf Card.

The program would be inaugurated on Wednesday in Swabi, he said adding, KP government under the Health Insaf policy would provide free of charge health facility up to Rs 1 million to each eight-member family of the province on identity card.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan would be chief guest on the occasion flanked by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, he informed.

He said it would be a mega project of KP government as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The minister said people of KP could avail this opportunity without any discrimination or party affiliation.

The Minister said that chief Awami National Party Asfandyar Khan and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman would also be benefitted from the program.

