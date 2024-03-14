Open Menu

KP Govt To Include High Impact Sports’ Uplift Project In ADP: CM’s Aide

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 08:11 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhr Jahan Thursday said that the provincial government will make efforts for the development and promotion of various sports to provide opportunities of healthy activities for the young generation, and in this regard, a high impact project will be included in upcoming Annual Development Plan

He said that the government will take step to encourage the talent across the province by providing them all necessary facilities in the sports complexes and grounds.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting held regarding the annual development plans of the sports department in the conference room of the sports department.

Additional Secretary Sports, Director General Sports, Chief Planning Officer and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, the Sports Advisor was given a detailed briefing on various ongoing development projects regarding sports promotion activities and infrastructure for them across the province, while on this occasion, the forum decided to retain the development projects with high impact and importance as future development programs.

In the meeting, the Advisor on Sports said that we will take all possible steps to promote sports in the province so that recreational opportunities are available here for the development of a healthy society.

Sports Advisor directed to convene a meeting next week to remove the obstacles in the construction of the newly constructed cricket stadium in Kalam Swat.

