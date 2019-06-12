KP Govt to include three hydro power projects in ADP

Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himayat Ullah Khan Wednesday said the government would include Naran, Bata Kundi and Madian hydro power plants projects in upcoming Annual Development Program (ADP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himayat Ullah Khan Wednesday said the government would include Naran, Bata Kundi and Madian hydro power plants projects in upcoming Annual Development Program (ADP).

He said this during a meeting with the delegation of International Finance Corporations public private partnerships Transaction Advisory Services team and discussed public private partnerships mood for hydro powers projects in details.

The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the proposal for IFC's transaction Advisory services for development of Naran, Bata Kundi and Madian hydro pwer plants on public private partnerships (PPP) basis.

The advisor said that these three projects would be included in the coming Annual Development Plan (ADP).

The meeting was attended by IFC Hub leader South Asia Mauzam Mekan, Investment Officer IFC Khurram Baig. Additional Secretary Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak, Director Imran Haleem, Energy expert Syed Ibrahim and other relevant officials.