UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Include Three Hydro Power Projects In ADP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:44 PM

KP Govt to include three hydro power projects in ADP

Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himayat Ullah Khan Wednesday said the government would include Naran, Bata Kundi and Madian hydro power plants projects in upcoming Annual Development Program (ADP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himayat Ullah Khan Wednesday said the government would include Naran, Bata Kundi and Madian hydro power plants projects in upcoming Annual Development Program (ADP).

He said this during a meeting with the delegation of International Finance Corporations public private partnerships Transaction Advisory Services team and discussed public private partnerships mood for hydro powers projects in details.

The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the proposal for IFC's transaction Advisory services for development of Naran, Bata Kundi and Madian hydro pwer plants on public private partnerships (PPP) basis.

The advisor said that these three projects would be included in the coming Annual Development Plan (ADP).

The meeting was attended by IFC Hub leader South Asia Mauzam Mekan, Investment Officer IFC Khurram Baig. Additional Secretary Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak, Director Imran Haleem, Energy expert Syed Ibrahim and other relevant officials.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bata Hub Government Asia Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Russia's Ryabkov Says Urged US to Avoid Drawn-Out ..

2 minutes ago

Special Court revokes Musharraf's right to defence ..

2 minutes ago

Three killed by French fire on 'suspect vehicle' i ..

2 minutes ago

Seriously injured Froome out of Tour de France -- ..

2 minutes ago

Amnesty says Moscow arrests show 'contempt for rig ..

9 minutes ago

US stocks near flat amid ongoing trade uncertainty ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.