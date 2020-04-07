KP govt to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 10,000 per day: Ajmal Wazeer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Tuesday said KP government to enhance the diagnostic testing capacity of infectious coronavirus in coming week and subsequently take it to 5,000 to 10,000 with support of private hospitals and laboratories in the province.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said the KP government was taking all possible measures to equip the doctors and medical staff against the corona pandemic with the required protective gears on priority basis.

The only way to prevent further spread of this virus is to follow the guidelines provided by the government, he added.

He also appreciated that the KP people were fully cooperating with the government and following the given instructions of health ministry.

"I am much pleased to see the motivation of people to become the part of tiger force and serve the nation", he said.

The safety of doctors and paramedical staff is responsibility of the government and we are determined to provide safety kits and other tools to all of them, he said.

"We have distributed masks and other equipment in different districts, he mentioned.

Similarly, the items provided by NDMA have also been distributed, he added.

The provincial government is determined to increase the testing capacity in the province and they are determined to take this capacity up to 10,000 tests per day, he assured.

He underlined the need for more precautionary measures and implementation of government policy in letter and spirit to contain the spread of the virus.

He also appreciated the continued media cooperation on raising public awareness about preventing coronavirus.

Replying to a question, he said government reviewing the latest situation of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and formed a task force, headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for tourism industry who is preparing a comprehensive mechanism to deal with the situation effectively.