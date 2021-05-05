KP Govt to initiate 350 drinking water schemes in southern region

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government has identified about 350 water supply schemes in D.I. Khan, Banu, Tank and Lakki Marwat districts to resolve long standing issue of the unavailability of clean drinking water in southern districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government has identified about 350 water supply schemes in D.I. Khan, Banu, Tank and Lakki Marwat districts to resolve long standing issue of the unavailability of clean drinking water in southern districts of the province.

He was talking to a delegation from district Kohat here at Chief Minister's House, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

Headed by Chairman, Parliamentary Committee Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi the committee discussed matters related to ongoing developmental projects and public issues of district Kohat. MPA Ziaullah Bangash was also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said stated that the provincial government was paying special attention to education and health sectors. He said that various projects including strengthening and rehabilitation of basic health units, revamping of District Headquarter Hospitals, outsourcing of various health care facilities, establishment of new medical colleges, launching of BS program in all degree colleges of the province and starting double shift classes in selected schools have been initiated across the province.

Chief Minister told the delegates that the government was taking concrete steps for the redressal of all the long standing issues of southern district including availability of health facilities, provision of clean drinking water and other basic amenities of life.

He said that work on various projects for extending gas facilities to different localities of Kohat was underway which on completion would address the gas related problems on permanent basis adding that the incumbent government was taking result oriented steps under a well devised strategy to resolve public issues and provide them relief to optimum level.

The Chief Minister said that sustainable development of all the southern districts of the province including Kohat is one of the highly focused areas of the incumbent provincial government adding that a number of projects are in progress to this effect and would be completed on priority basis.