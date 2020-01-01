KP Govt to initiate more projects in hydro sector: Adviser

Adviser to Chief Minister for Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan Wednesday said the provincial government would soon start on more hydro power projects in the province while keeping in view the merit and legal formalities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan Wednesday said the provincial government would soon start on more hydro power projects in the province while keeping in view the merit and legal formalities.

Presiding over a meeting here to review Hydro Power projects, he said that merit and legal formalities would strictly be followed in new projects.

On the occasion Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamil Butt was present on the occasion and assured full support in new power projects.

Secretary Energy Muhammad Zubair said that all the hydro projects would be completed within stipulated time period.

Additional Secretary Energy Zafarul islam, Additional Secretary Finance, Director KPRA and Chief Planning Officer Zainullah Shah also attended the meeting.