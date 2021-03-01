KP govt to initiate needs based development schemes: Riaz Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Communications and Works, Riaz Khan on Monday said that provincial government was working to provide basic facilities to all citizen across the province.

Talking to media after the inauguration ceremony of Maula Banda road with an estimated cost of Rs 30 million and Dokda Jawa link raid costing Rs 7.6 million.

He said that the present government was making all-out efforts to provide basic facilities like quality education, health, clean drinking water, electricity and construction of roads in less developed areas across the province He said that development projects were being launched keeping in view needs and requirements of people.

He said that Chief Minister had warned all organizations that no compromise would be made on the quality of construction work in development schemes.

He added that the government was paying attention to the development of underdeveloped areas. He said the construction of road infrastructure would facilitate the communication sector in the district, which would usher in a new era of development in Buner.