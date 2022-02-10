UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Install Solar Systems In 2,000 Mosques Of Merged Districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would install solar electricity system in 2,000 Mosques of merged tribal districts to save hydel energy.

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa following successful completion of first phase, has launched second phase of solorization of Moques and worship places in the province.

The KP Energy Department officials told APP on Thursday that Rs 1.79 billion would be spent on solarization of 2,000 Mosques in merged tribal districts.

He said Rs 4.36 billion would be spent on solarization of 5000 Mosques and worship places in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The project is aimed to provide uninterrupted power supply to worshipers besides saving hydel energy for agriculture, domestic and industrial consumption.

