KP Govt To Introduce Bill To Protect Journalists: Kamran Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Kamran Bangash here Tuesday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to introduce a bill to protect basic rights of journalists.

He said that PTI believes in independence of media and free journalism and it was part of party's manifesto to protect rights of journalists and provide them all facilities and privileges.

He said a bill would soon be introduced in the provincial Assembly.

More Stories From Pakistan

