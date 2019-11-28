UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Introduce E-recruitment Policy In Education Department

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to introduce e-recruitment policy in education department to ensure transparency

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to introduce e-recruitment policy in education department to ensure transparency.In a statement in Peshawar on Thursday, Adviser to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash said under the new policy, computer based test will be taken from candidates which will be different for every candidate.

He said the computer-based test will replace testing agencies setup and help in conducting of more tests in a single day.

Your Thoughts and Comments

