PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Prisons Taj Mohammad Tarind Thursday said the government was working on comprehensive jail reforms to introduce real change in the department.

Presiding over a meeting of Jail Superintendents here, he said now the policy of carrot and stick would be implemented in department in letter and spirit, adding that soon he would visit jails and prison across the province to reviews facilities and environment.

The meeting discussed in details the issues of shortage of staff in prisons, electricity, security and other facilities. CM's aide assured to resolve all issues especially shortage of staff and said that measures would also be taken for welfare and rehabilitation of inmates.