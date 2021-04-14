UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Introduce 'Rashan Card'

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

KP govt to introduce 'Rashan Card'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was working on introduction of a "Rashan card" for provision of free of charge edible items among deserving and poor families of the province.

According to official sources, as per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the provincial government would introduce 'Rashan card' initially in the four districts which would later be extended to other parts as well.

