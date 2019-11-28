KP Govt to issue 100 percent Sehat Insaf Card by Dec: Info Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said the provincial government would distribute 100 percent Sehat Insaf Card to people by the end of this year under which medical treatment upto Rs 700,000 could be availed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said the provincial government would distribute 100 percent Sehat Insaf Card to people by the end of this year under which medical treatment upto Rs 700,000 could be availed.

Addressing a seminar on "out of school children, solutions, issues and way forward" here, he said health and education were the top most priorities of the provincial government.

He said the people would soon start getting benefits of the government's initiatives and measures, adding that the first year of the government remained very tough however the situation has improved considerably.

He said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the provincial government increased education budget to a considerable extend for 6 consecutive time.

The Minister said the world desires that Pakistan should eradicate polio and remove hurdles in education sector but insufficient knowledge and lack of self awareness among masses were creating hurdles in that regard.

He said the government was making efforts to address problems in education sector in available infrastructure and resources.

Shaukat said the nations do progress with spending on human resource and education, adding that former governments overlooked education and health sectors in the priorities due which the present government imposed emergency in two sectors.

He said teachers were appointed on merits and standard of government schools were improved to encourage students to get education in conducive environment.