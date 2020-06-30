KP Govt to issue 100 percent Sehat Insaf Card this year: Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said the provincial government has decided to issue 100 percent Sehat Insaf Card (SIC) at provincial level during the financial year 2020-21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said the provincial government has decided to issue 100 percent Sehat Insaf Card (SIC) at provincial level during the financial year 2020-21.

Talking to a delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum at District Headquarters Hospital Alpuri during his visit to Shangla, he said the government has allocated a considerable amount in the budget for the health sector for up-gradation of all Basic Health Units and District Headquarters Hospitals.

Education and Health sectors are top priorities of the provincial government and KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has issued special directives to pay attention to health centres and missing basic facilities in far flung areas of the province in the budget, he added.

Shaukat said the CM has desired to first fulfill the basic requirements and needs of government hospitals across the province to provide best health facilities to masses at their doorsteps.

Referring to coronavirus spread, he said due to effective measures and comprehensive government strategy the coronavirus cases were reducing to a considerable extent, adding that COVID-19 cases were also reducing in Shangla.

He appreciated the medical facilities for corona patients in Shangla district and said that corona patients were being given best health facilities at corona wards and isolation centres.

Later, President Insaf Doctors' Forum Dr Sharif Saqib briefed the minister about medical facilities for corona patients in the district and the problems being faced by the hospitals, BHUs and DHQs in this regard.

The minister said that the budget allocated for the health sector in the finance bill 2020-21 would help reduce the deficiencies.

Shaukat expressed annoyance over the slow pace of development work at district hospital Alpuri and directed Xen Communication and Works department to ensure timely completion of works.

On the occasion he assured provision of new ambulances to the hospital.