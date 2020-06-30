UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Issue 100 Percent Sehat Insaf Card This Year: Shaukat Yousafzai

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:00 PM

KP Govt to issue 100 percent Sehat Insaf Card this year: Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said the provincial government has decided to issue 100 percent Sehat Insaf Card (SIC) at provincial level during the financial year 2020-21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said the provincial government has decided to issue 100 percent Sehat Insaf Card (SIC) at provincial level during the financial year 2020-21.

Talking to a delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum at District Headquarters Hospital Alpuri during his visit to Shangla, he said the government has allocated a considerable amount in the budget for the health sector for up-gradation of all Basic Health Units and District Headquarters Hospitals.

Education and Health sectors are top priorities of the provincial government and KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has issued special directives to pay attention to health centres and missing basic facilities in far flung areas of the province in the budget, he added.

Shaukat said the CM has desired to first fulfill the basic requirements and needs of government hospitals across the province to provide best health facilities to masses at their doorsteps.

Referring to coronavirus spread, he said due to effective measures and comprehensive government strategy the coronavirus cases were reducing to a considerable extent, adding that COVID-19 cases were also reducing in Shangla.

He appreciated the medical facilities for corona patients in Shangla district and said that corona patients were being given best health facilities at corona wards and isolation centres.

Later, President Insaf Doctors' Forum Dr Sharif Saqib briefed the minister about medical facilities for corona patients in the district and the problems being faced by the hospitals, BHUs and DHQs in this regard.

The minister said that the budget allocated for the health sector in the finance bill 2020-21 would help reduce the deficiencies.

Shaukat expressed annoyance over the slow pace of development work at district hospital Alpuri and directed Xen Communication and Works department to ensure timely completion of works.

On the occasion he assured provision of new ambulances to the hospital.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Visit Shangla Alpuri All Government Best Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council bring in LaLiga experts to di ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Bulgarian counterpart discus ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's unemployment rate climbs to 2.9 pct in May ..

1 minute ago

Two Nets players positive for COVID ahead of NBA r ..

1 minute ago

Brazil, Mexico register more virus-related fatalit ..

2 minutes ago

Medicinal imports decrease by 12.17% to $885 milli ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.