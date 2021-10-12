KP Govt to issue notices to plazas lacking parking arrangements

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to issue notices to the owners of all those plazas lacking parking facilities for making proper arrangements within a period of one month and in case of non-compliance take indiscriminate action against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to issue notices to the owners of all those plazas lacking parking facilities for making proper arrangements within a period of one month and in case of non-compliance take indiscriminate action against them.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here on Tuesday regarding traffic management in Peshawar with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Besides, Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Special Assistant to KP CM, Kamran Bangash, concerned administrative secretaries, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Director General PDA, CCPO Peshawar, Chief Traffic Police Peshawar, and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister also constituted a committee headed by Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra to devise a comprehensive and workable plan of action within 15 days to this end in consultation with all the relevant stakeholders to resolve the traffic related issues on permanent basis and ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the provincial capital.

Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash, Commissioner Peshawar, Traffic Police Chief, and all other concerned stakeholders will be part of the committee.

The plan will consist of long term and short term measures which would help ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

A number of factors causing traffic congestion in the city were identified in the meeting and various options/measures were discussed threadbare to address those factors on long lasting basis.

It was pointed out in the meeting that besides other factors, plazas without proper parking arrangements in commercial areas and bottle necks on certain points of roads in the city were the main causes impeding the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

The concerned quarters were also directed to devise a plan to remove bottlenecks on roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The chief minister while stressing the need of awareness campaign regarding implementation of traffic rules, directed the quarters concerned to launch a mass scale awareness campaign for one month period regarding the use of helmet and seat belts with special focus on measures to prevent the reckless use of motor bikes by minors and un-licensed riders further directing them to take actions against the violators.

Mahmood Khan also directed the relevant quarters to take steps to strengthen traffic police and enhance its capacity to enable it effectively deal with the emerging issues of traffic in the city.