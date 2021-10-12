UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Issue Notices To Plazas Lacking Parking Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 08:26 PM

KP Govt to issue notices to plazas lacking parking arrangements

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to issue notices to the owners of all those plazas lacking parking facilities for making proper arrangements within a period of one month and in case of non-compliance take indiscriminate action against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to issue notices to the owners of all those plazas lacking parking facilities for making proper arrangements within a period of one month and in case of non-compliance take indiscriminate action against them.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here on Tuesday regarding traffic management in Peshawar with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Besides, Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Special Assistant to KP CM, Kamran Bangash, concerned administrative secretaries, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Director General PDA, CCPO Peshawar, Chief Traffic Police Peshawar, and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister also constituted a committee headed by Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra to devise a comprehensive and workable plan of action within 15 days to this end in consultation with all the relevant stakeholders to resolve the traffic related issues on permanent basis and ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the provincial capital.

Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash, Commissioner Peshawar, Traffic Police Chief, and all other concerned stakeholders will be part of the committee.

The plan will consist of long term and short term measures which would help ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

A number of factors causing traffic congestion in the city were identified in the meeting and various options/measures were discussed threadbare to address those factors on long lasting basis.

It was pointed out in the meeting that besides other factors, plazas without proper parking arrangements in commercial areas and bottle necks on certain points of roads in the city were the main causes impeding the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

The concerned quarters were also directed to devise a plan to remove bottlenecks on roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The chief minister while stressing the need of awareness campaign regarding implementation of traffic rules, directed the quarters concerned to launch a mass scale awareness campaign for one month period regarding the use of helmet and seat belts with special focus on measures to prevent the reckless use of motor bikes by minors and un-licensed riders further directing them to take actions against the violators.

Mahmood Khan also directed the relevant quarters to take steps to strengthen traffic police and enhance its capacity to enable it effectively deal with the emerging issues of traffic in the city.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Traffic All Government

Recent Stories

Japan boss urges team to build on crucial World Cu ..

Japan boss urges team to build on crucial World Cup win, Son scores again

2 minutes ago
 Conventional capabilities' continuous up-gradation ..

Conventional capabilities' continuous up-gradation imperative for maintaining ed ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Ends Mass Arrest Operations at Work S ..

Biden Admin. Ends Mass Arrest Operations at Work Sites Hiring Illegal Immigrants ..

2 minutes ago
 Citizens for action against land mafia in Ranial

Citizens for action against land mafia in Ranial

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan briefed about door ..

Election Commission of Pakistan briefed about door to door voters' verification ..

2 minutes ago
 G20 leaders 'laser-focused' on anti-terrorism effo ..

G20 leaders 'laser-focused' on anti-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.