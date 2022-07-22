KP Govt to issue universal numbers plates for vehicles: PA told

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra on Friday told the Provincial assembly that the government has started issuing universal number plates for vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra on Friday told the Provincial assembly that the government has started issuing universal number plates for vehicles.

Responding to a question of Khushdil Khan of ANP during the question hour, he said that the new number plate would have the full name of the province, adding that the fee for the new number plate was very nominal to facilitate the people.

He said the decision was taken because there were several complaints by the general public that the vehicles bearing KP registration were stopped by Islamabad and Punjab police on every picket and therefore people were reluctant to register their vehicles in KP.

He urged parliamentarians and the general public to get their vehicles registered in KP to improve the image of the province.

Speaking on the occasion Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai said that the Excise department has given a contract to a private firm for issuance of new number plates and so far 17,000 out of a total 350,000 number plates have been issued.

He said the Excise department was only facilitator in issuance of new number plates and was providing free services, however nominal charges of the number plates are being charged from customers.

He said the department or government had not taken the initiative for revenue generation rather for regulating the system, adding that two containers of aluminum made universal number plates with the same serial number have arrived from China.

To a supplementary question of ANP Nisar Mohmand, the minister said that Rs 5000 million were allocated in the previous budget for vocational and technical training. He acknowledged that the vocational centres in the merged districts were short of facilities and measures were being taken to overcome the deficiencies.

To a question of Nighat Orakzai of PPP, he told the house that Rs 509 million were spent during last fiscal year for vocational and technical training of youth in South Waziristan, adding that over 300 students got admissions in different disciplines.