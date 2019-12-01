KP govt to launch awareness campaign about LG system from Dec 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch awareness campaign in tribal districts for highlighting importance of local government system.

Awareness seminars and workshops will be organized in tribal districts besides training of the youth ambassadors from December 9.

The Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department is working to respond to the specific needs of the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa falling within the ambit of local governance.

The Department has been assigned the responsibility to implement the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act 2013 to achieve the stated objectives of the local government reforms introduced by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Department also has regulatory and administrative functions to ensure that the local governments throughout the province perform their roles and functions within the policy framework introduced under the new law.

To enhance the local governments' ability to generate revenue and optimally utilize development funds while meeting the needs of their respective administrative units, including the ability to deliver municipal services and provide infrastructure.

To enable cities and towns in the province to become engines of economic growth and create efficient mechanisms for governance of urban and rural areas that can facilitate the flow of goods and services.

To address inter-jurisdictional and intra-jurisdictional issues between cities, towns and villages and build build the capacity of local governments to provide municipal infrastructure, facilities and services.

The aim and objective of the local govt system is to encourage local government institutions as an obligation and a principle of policy besides decentralization of government administration on the axis of expeditious disposal of business for convenience of the public and devolution of political, financial and administrative authority and responsibility to elected representatives in local governments.

Improving citizen participation and bringing the state closer to the citizen and outlining a framework for shared commitments of the government and development partners and developing a common understanding of the local government system.