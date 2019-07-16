KP govt to launch awareness campaign against ice drugs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would launch special campaign in educational institutes to educate students against the use of ice drugs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would launch special campaign in educational institutes to educate students against the use of ice drugs.

During a meeting with Chief City Police Officer (CCPO) Karim Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Technology Kamran Bangash said the government was taking special attention for cleaning the society from all kinds of drugs and crimes to protect youth.

He said ice drug was a social ill and the government would not allow anyone to play with lives of youth.All steps would be taken to expedite action against the elements involved in this menace, he added.