KP govt to launch breast cancer control program very soon: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Kamran khan Bangash has said the provincial government will soon launch the first ever breast cancer control program in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference on breast cancer awareness at civil Secretariat Peshawar. Kamran khan Bangash said the Provincial Assembly has passed a resolution on breast cancer unanimously, under which Pakistan first ever cancer program would be launched.

He said the health department has nominated two committees for chalking out a comprehensive strategy to ensure prevention and diagnosis of the breast cancer. He stated the government would provide full support to the Public Health Association for spreading awareness related to breast cancer. He added the institute of herpetology was established in Nishtarabad, which would start working after control of Covid-19 pandemic.

Member Provincial Assembly Ayesha Bano and President Public Health Association Dr Saima were also present during the press conference. Kamran Khan Bangash also expressed condolence over the death of senior journalist Arif Yousafzai's son in the fire incident.

President Public Health Association Dr Saima Abid while addressing the media said breast cancer was one of the leading causes of deaths in women, she appreciated the provincial assembly for passing a resolution related to breast cancer.

Dr Saima Abid said around 10 million women in Pakistan were facing the threat of breast cancer, and annually around 40,000 women lose their lives from it.

She added each year around 15000 cases of breast cancer diagnosis in the province, most of which lose their lives due to inability to access proper medical treatment.

She said, in breast cancer the recovery was possible in the first and second stage. She said the disease could also be diagnosed in males, the ratio of breast cancer in males was one percent. She said the breast control program would be the first ever in Pakistan.

She said the women were reluctant in giving information about breast cancer, and there was a need for awareness on a larger scale. She said there was no mechanism for registering cases of breast cancer on government level and with this resolution the government would be able to get actual data of the breast cancer patients in the province.

She said breast cancer could also be inherited, other causes might be rays, obesity and Hormonal dysfunctional. She said women feeding milk to children can reduce the chances of breast cancer.

MPA Aisha Bano said the Public Health Association has spread awareness in member provincial assemblies related to breast cancer, which leads to the passing of the resolution.

She said under the resolution the government would devise a comprehensive breast cancer control program. The program would help in diagnosing breast cancer and devising plans for a technical committee. She said this would help in diagnosing breast cancer in initial stages. She said the government was very serious in tackling the breast cancer issue, and after the resolution both committees have been formed within 20 days.