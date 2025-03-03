KP Govt To Launch Education Card In Divisional Headquarters By 2027
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to launch an Education Card in all divisional headquarters of the province by 2027.
Due to the ongoing printing of textbooks for the upcoming academic year, the initiative would not be implemented immediately and was now planned to begin in the 2027 academic year.
According to official release, the Education Card would be introduced at the Primary and secondary education levels, benefiting students directly.
KP’s Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Tarakai, stated that the government spends billions of rupees annually on education, including the printing and distribution of textbooks, which faces multiple challenges.
To ensure a direct and transparent allocation of resources to students, the initiative would initially be launched in eight major districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Swat and Abbottabad.
The Minister explained that the ongoing textbook printing process for the upcoming academic year has caused delays in the Education Card rollout.
He assured that the program would start from the 2027 academic year, with no additional financial burden on the government while ensuring efficient and transparent resource distribution to students.
