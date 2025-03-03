Open Menu

KP Govt To Launch Education Card In Divisional Headquarters By 2027

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM

KP Govt to launch education card in divisional headquarters by 2027

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to launch an Education Card in all divisional headquarters of the province by 2027.

Due to the ongoing printing of textbooks for the upcoming academic year, the initiative would not be implemented immediately and was now planned to begin in the 2027 academic year.

According to official release, the Education Card would be introduced at the Primary and secondary education levels, benefiting students directly.

KP’s Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Tarakai, stated that the government spends billions of rupees annually on education, including the printing and distribution of textbooks, which faces multiple challenges.

To ensure a direct and transparent allocation of resources to students, the initiative would initially be launched in eight major districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Swat and Abbottabad.

The Minister explained that the ongoing textbook printing process for the upcoming academic year has caused delays in the Education Card rollout.

He assured that the program would start from the 2027 academic year, with no additional financial burden on the government while ensuring efficient and transparent resource distribution to students.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

11 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

60 minutes ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar projec ..

Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut

2 hours ago
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New ..

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made

4 hours ago
 Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates ..

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi

4 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow ..

Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..

4 hours ago
 The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are Y ..

The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan