KP Govt To Launch Housing Scheme In Each District: Amjad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:30 PM

KP Govt to launch housing scheme in each district: Amjad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Wednesday said that the provincial government had prepared strategy for initiating housing scheme in each districts of the province and in this connection the department was in contact with deputy commissioners of all districts.

Addressing a function during his visit to Jarma Housing Scheme and Regional Facilitation Centre (RFC), Kohat, he said that the establishment of the Housing Facilitation Centres of the housing department in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Swat and Kohat would prove a milestone for the ongoing projects of the Provincial Housing Authority (PHA).

On this occasion, he also distributed allotment letters among the allottees from Kohat Division in the Regional Facilitation Centre of Kohat.

The provincial minister said that Housing Department was going to initiate housing sector projects across the province including newly merged districts and southern districts.

He said that Regional Centre Kohat was proving as big facility for over 6000 customers of the Hangu Township. He said that RFCs would help accelerate pace of PHA projects and their timely accomplishment.

He said, the Housing Department was turning the dream of the poor and homeless people to become owners of houses a reality.

He said that in light of the vision and directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Housing Department and constructing sector had been put on the track of progress and development.

The minister said that now foreign investors were taking interest in making large-scale investment in the province. He said that making departments reflective of the public service through reforms was the result of the better strategy adopted by the incumbent government.

