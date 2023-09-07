Open Menu

KP Govt To Launch Operation Against Power Pilferers

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 10:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch a major crackdown against electricity thieves across the province.

The provincial government has established special committees at the district and Tehsil levels to conduct operations against direct hooks and power pilferers.

The district committee would supervise the Tehsil committees and play an important role in stopping electricity theft and recovery of arrears from defaulters, an official of KP government told APP here Thursday.

Similarly, a task force has been established under the supervision of the Interior Secretary at the provincial level to assist the committees and prevent electricity theft and control losses.

The members of the force would include Secretary Energy, Secretary Industries, representatives of Power Division, Additional IG Special Branch, Divisional Commissioners, and others.

